Atletico frustrated by struggling Espanyol but Sevilla snatch late winSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Atletico Madrid slipped up in the race for La Liga’s top four on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom club Espanyol.

Saul Niguez volleyed in a stunning equaliser at the RCDE Stadium but Atletico was unable to find a winner as Stefan Savic’s first-half own-goal earned Espanyol a valuable point in their struggle against relegation.

The result is less useful for Atletico, who sit fourth in the table but will be overtaken if Getafe wins away at Mallorca later on Sunday. Real Sociedad are only a point behind and also have a game in hand.

Espanyol stays 20th but are now only five points adrift of safety.

After their excellent victory at home to Liverpool in the Champions…