Damascus says will down ‘enemy’ aircraft over NW SyriaWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Syrian military Sunday threatened to down any aircraft over northwest Syria after Turkish drone strikes killed dozens of pro-regime forces in the embattled region.

“Syrian military high command announces the closure of the airspace for planes and any drone above northwestern Syria and especially above the Idlib region,” state news agency SANA reported a military source as saying.

“Any aircraft breaching our airspace will be treated as enemy aircraft that needs to be downed and prevented from carrying out its goals,” the source said.

Turkey, meanwhile, said it was pursuing a military operation dubbed “Spring Shield” in northwest Syria after regime air strikes on Thursday killed 34 Turkish soldiers.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Turkish drone strikes killed 26 soldiers in northwest Syria on Saturday.

That brought the number of soldiers killed in Turkish drone strikes and bombardment since Friday to 74, said the Britain-based monitor, which relies…