Faithfulness will renew hope of a new Nigeria, says Ayejoto | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vicar of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church and the Archdeacon of Ogudu Archdeaconry in the Lagos West of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Venerable (Dr.) Christopher Ayejoto, has said the country could regain her lost glory, if Nigerians were prepared to return to God, have faith in Him and turn from their wicked ways.

Ayejoto, who disclosed this during the Ash Wednesday service held at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Ogudu, Lagos last Wednesday to herald the commencement of the Lenten period, lamented the level of ungodliness in the land and likened the situation of Nigeria to that described in Romans 1:18-31, where there was so much ungodliness in the land, as the people who claimed to know God did not glorify Him.

The Vicar charged Nigerians to return to God in humility and sincerity, adding that only He could help them overcome the myriad of challenges facing the country. The Archdeacon, who noted that the country had refused to make any significant progress, simply…