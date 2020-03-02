Big win for Biden puts him back in US race as ‘Super Tuesday’ nearsWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 29, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks at his primary night election event in Columbia, South Carolina. – Former vice president Joe Biden notched up a resounding win in the South Carolina primary on February 29, 2020, reviving his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination and positioning him as the leading rival to frontrunner Bernie Sanders. The victory, powered by support from African-American voters, was the 77-year-old Biden’s first in the race and may give him momentum going into “Super Tuesday” next week, when 14 states go to the polls. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)
A resounding victory in South Carolina has thrust Joe Biden back into the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, but that could all change in two days when voters go to the polls in 14 “Super Tuesday” states.
With 48 percent of the vote in South Carolina, the former vice president more than doubled the 20…