Gospel recording artist IBK is set to release her debut album titled “Abba” at a Live in concert on the 8th of March, 2020. The concert which is set to hold in Lagos at Plot 22, Providence Road, Lekki Phase 1 will feature performances from Tim Godfrey, alongside, Frank Edwards, Eben, Enkay, Larry J, Okeysokay, Sac, […]

The post IBK Set To Launch Debut Album "Abba" appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper