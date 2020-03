Top Nigerian actor, Ufuoma McDermott, has sponsored 100 Nigerians to see Merry Men 2 at IMAX Cinema in Lekki, Phase 1, Lagos. Giving the reason for this action, PorkMoney said: In order to inculcate in young Nigerians the need to live a life devoid of crime and imbibe sound moral virtues, using the lead character […]

The post Ufuoma McDermott sponsors 100 for Merry Men 2 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper