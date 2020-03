Veteran Nollywood actor Kayode Odumosu better known as Pa Kasumu is dead. The Yoruba film star who has been battling ill health for a while now is said to have passed on after an illness. Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola Salako took to her Instagram page to share the news of the actor’s demise. Sharing a picture […]

