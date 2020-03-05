Senate okays Buhari's $22.7 billion loan request





Nigeria’s Senate on Thursday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s plan to borrow $22.7 billion from external creditors to finance infrastructure projects. The lawmakers after a closed-door session, which lasted about 45 minutes, approved the two-item recommendation of the Committee on Local and Foreign Loans, chaired by Senator Clifford Ordia. The loan will be expected from the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper