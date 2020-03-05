



Former World Cup star Thomas Kahlenberg has tested positive for the coronavirus. Kahlenberg contracted the virus on a trip to Amsterdam. He is now in quarantine along with 13 members of Danish club Brondby’s staff. People isolated for the virus are defender Joel Kabongo, club CEO Ole Palma, assistant coach Martin Retov and sports psychologist […]

The post World Cup player tests positive to coronavirus appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper