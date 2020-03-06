Court restrains Kano anti-corruption from probing Emir Sanusi





A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has granted an interim injunction restraining Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission from further investigating Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II. In an exparte order granted by Justice Lewis Allago on Friday, the court instructed the state anti-corruption commission and its chairman, Barr. Muhuyi Magaji, Attorney General and […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper