Roy Hodgson signs new Crystal Palace dealSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Roy Hodgson has extended his contract with Crystal Palace until the end of the 2020/21 season, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 72-year-old former England and Liverpool manager, whose previous deal was due to run out this year, said he was delighted to prolong his stay at the London club.

“I am proud of what we have achieved since I was appointed two-and-a-half years ago, and I look forward to us working together for the foreseeable future,” he told the club’s official website.

“Everyone knows how I feel about the club that I supported…