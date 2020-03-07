AC Milan fire Boban after nine monthsSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News





Former Milan midfielder Boban was brought in to replace Leonardo, who joined Paris Saint-Germain.

The 51-year-old Boban had expressed disappointment in the press at affairs at the club this week and had a strained relationship with director Ivan Gazidis.

“The club thanks Zvonimir for his service to the club over the past nine months, and wishes him all the best for his future professional career,” a Milan statement said.

Milan is seventh in Serie A, some 12 points adrift of the Champions League places.





Source: Guardian Newspaper