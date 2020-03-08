6 Style Ideas For When Nothing In Your Wardrobe Seems To Work | The Guardian Nigeria News

The best of us have that day when nothing in our wardrobe is just right. You try on outfit after outfit but it just doesn’t fit and it is like this for days. We have highlighted some easy outfit ideas that take advantage of the pieces you already have handy.

Colour blocking

Don’t be afraid to go bold. Mix eye-catching colours and prints in an unexpected way.

Play around with denim

It is simple yet stylish. Now is the time to pair those favourite skinny jeans of yours with that jacket you haven’t figured out how to wear yet.

Go monochrome

Keep things simple by wearing an entire outfit in the same colourway.

Let your heels save the day

For a casual yet fresh spin, pair your jeans with a tee and finish of the look by throwing on a pair of elegant heels.

Restyle your favourite dress

Try your favourite dress with a new spin to it. You can pair it with a sweater during winter or a jacket for a more boss chic look.

Office wear twist

Take your office wear into the weekend by restyling…