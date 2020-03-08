Chisom Ogbummuo: Liberating The Girl-Child





Chisom Ogbummuo is the founder of The Conversation Café, a safe space where she addresses issues bothering on the girl-child, personal and societal development. The UN Ambassador and film producer speaks to The Guardian Life on motivation, anomalies, and advocacy. What is the most shocking realisation you have been met with as a Girl-child advocate? […]

