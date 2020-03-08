Ciara Postpones Texas Concert Over Coronavirus Crisis





Multiple award-winning singer, Ciara has postponed an upcoming concert in Texas over fears about the coronavirus. The 34-year-old singer, who is pregnant, was scheduled to perform at the grand opening of the USO Fort Hood on March 19. “With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised […]

