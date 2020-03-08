Coronavirus And The Hygiene Product ProfiteersGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

In this Feb. 6, 2020, photo, a man tries on a face mask at a pharmacy in Kitwe, Zambia. The coronavirus that has spread through much of China has yet to be diagnosed in Africa, but global health authorities are increasingly worried about the threat as health workers on the ground warn they are not ready to handle an outbreak. (AP Photo/Emmanuel Mwiche)

Coronavirus In Lagos

On Thursday, the 27th of February, 2020, Nigeria confirmed its first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lagos State. The patient, an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria who returned from Milan on the 24th.

After spending the night in a hotel near the airport, he arrived in the neighbouring state of Ogun on the 25th. He was there until he developed symptoms on the afternoon of the 25th after which he was transferred to a containment facility in Lagos. The virus was confirmed the next day by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

