



A “Beauty and the Beast” prequel series at Disney Plus is in the works as Luke Evans and Josh Gad are set to reprise their roles as Gaston and LeFou respectively as seen in 2017’s release. The untitled project, which is currently in early development, would be a musical like the film with Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz set to co-write and serve […]

The post Disney Plus: 'Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series Is In Development appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper