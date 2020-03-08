International Women’s Day:Foundation urges elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS | The Guardian Nigeria News

As the world commemorates 2020 International Women’s Day (IWD), AIDS Health Care Foundation (AHF), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has called for the elimination of Mother-To-Child Transmission (MTCT) of HIV and AIDS in Nigeria.

Steve Aborisade, the Advocacy and Marketing Manager of AHF-Nigeria, made the call in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, stressing that the call was also for world leaders to ensure more inclusive and equitable world.

Aborisade said that the IWD campaign, commemorated annually around the globe on March 8, is combined with the advocacy actions that seek to inspire change for gender equality, “thus, the need to advance equality for women and girls.”

He stressed the need to also celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political contributions women made throughout history and today.

Dr Echey Ijezie, the Country Programme Director of AHF-Nigeria, said the foundation focused on successes recorded in MTCT of HIV and AIDS in the country.

He said that AHF…