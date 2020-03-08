Three things we learned from the Premier LeagueSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Liverpool moved to within six points of winning the Premier League as they bounced back to beat Bournemouth, while Manchester City slipped to another defeat at Manchester United.

Derby delight for the Red Devils kept them on Chelsea’s coattails in the battle for a top-four finish, but it was also a good Sunday for the Blues as they thrashed Everton 4-0.

AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from the Premier League weekend:

United revival for real

United are now unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions, including two wins over City and a 2-0 victory at Chelsea.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes towards the end of the January window has made a massive impact in midfield, but it is at the back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are most…