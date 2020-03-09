ASUU, others kick over suspension of UNILAG convocationFeatures — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• How power tussle scuttled ceremony

• ‘Education minister, NUC acted in error’

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) and other members of staff have condemned the indefinite postponement of the institution’s 51st convocation ceremony.

The denunciation came on the heels of a conflict of interest between Pro-Chancellor Dr. Wale Babalakin and the management of the university.

The Ministry of Education and the Nigerian University Commission (NUC) had advised the postponement following an allegation by the pro-Chancellor that the management failed to obtain the approval of the institution’s council.

Describing the action as “unfair and overbearing,” the staff resolved to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to review the development and take a position.

ASUU chairman, Dr. Dele Ashiru, said the members viewed the postponement as…