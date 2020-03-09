Boris Johnson urges panic-buying Brits ‘to behave responsibly’World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference about coronavirus inside 10 Downing Street in London on March 9, 2020. – Chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said that “probably within the next 10-14 days” there will be “a situation where we say everybody who has even minor respiratory tract infections or a fever should be self isolating for seven days afterwards”. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / POOL / AFP)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday told people to stop stockpiling as supermarkets imposed limits on the purchase of goods after shelves were emptied because of coronavirus fears.

Shelves of toilet paper, anti-bacterial hand gel, tinned food, soap and paracetamol have all been stripped from stores across the country in recent days because of panic buying.

But Johnson said those responsible should think of others before taking as much as they can.

“I think it is very, very important that people should behave…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

