Boris Johnson urges panic-buying Brits ‘to behave responsibly’World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday told people to stop stockpiling as supermarkets imposed limits on the purchase of goods after shelves were emptied because of coronavirus fears.

Shelves of toilet paper, anti-bacterial hand gel, tinned food, soap and paracetamol have all been stripped from stores across the country in recent days because of panic buying.

But Johnson said those responsible should think of others before taking as much as they can.

“I think it is very, very important that people should behave…