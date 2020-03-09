'The Walking Dead' Zombie Actor Michael Mundy Jailed For Biting Fan





American actor Michael Mundy who starred as a zombie in The Walking Dead has been jailed for biting a mother-of-two after they met at a horror convention in the United Kingdom. Mundy, 52, began dating Beverly Jackson after meeting at the UK meet-and-greet. But he subjected her to physical abuse, including sinking his teeth in. […]

