Arteta says no easy answer despite inside knowledge of Man CitySport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Mikel Arteta said his inside knowledge of Manchester City could come in handy as he prepares for a “special” first return to the Etihad as Arsenal manager on Wednesday.

The Spaniard, who was working as assistant to manager Pep Guardiola, left City in December to take his first senior managerial role at the Emirates.

He returns to Manchester with his side in ninth place in the Premier League but still in with a shot of a European place.

Arteta said he would have a clear idea of what Guardiola’s side were trying to do as they look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat in Sunday’s Manchester derby.

But he told his pre-match press conference on Monday: “It’s something different to be able to stop that and as well create the issues that I think we can create for them.

“That has to happen on the day, when they are at their best. We know what they are capable of doing, the variation they have.”

Arteta, who was involved in two Premier League title triumphs at…