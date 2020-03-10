Delta Assembly tasks Okowa on areas under Fulani herder’s siegeNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Delta House of Assembly has urged Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa to direct security agencies to mount surveillance in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state and other areas under the siege of Fulani herders.

The call was contained in a resolution passed by the Assembly, which came through a motion moved by the member representing Aniocha North constituency, Mr Emeka Nwaobi, during plenary on Tuesday in Asaba.

While moving the motion, Nwaobi said that the attack of Fulani herders on the people of his constituency was becoming alarming.

“My people are now living in an environment with fear of insecurity,” he said.

Supporting the motion, the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere, said that the time had come for us to take a stand against the ugly trend.

“The Fulani herdsmen are killing innocent citizens, who go about looking for their daily bread,” the lawmaker said.

Also, the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Oboro Preyor, while…