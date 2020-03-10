The paradox of huge deficit housingOpinion — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



The oft quoted huge housing deficit in Nigeria may be mere exaggeration considering that there are millions of unoccupied houses of different descriptions scattered all over the country. This fact puts to question what constitutes the housing deficit and how were the figures obtained. The point is that the 17 million housing deficit often cited may be a farce when viewed critically.

To start with, what is the source of this prevailing statistics? How were the figures arrived at? When we talk of housing deficit, are we talking about houses not built by government at all levels or private houses or both? On that account, what is the way out; is it by government or private sector intervention or both?

Across Nigeria, there are millions of unoccupied housing units; are those included in the housing deficit? For instance, some researches have shown that in many towns and villages in rural Nigeria, thousands of people have built houses that are locked up without anyone occupying them….