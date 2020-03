Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, and Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, have formally protested the N60 million fine imposed on them by the Supreme Court over their bid for Bayelsa governoship judgment review.

The post ‎Afe Babalola, Olanipekun protest Supreme Court’s N60M fine appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper