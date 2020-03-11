Anthony Joshua Celebrates His Nigerian Heritage In Commonwealth Day Speech





Heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua took centre stage on Commonwealth Day which was celebrated at the Westminster Abbey and attended by members of the British Royal Family. Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle were also in attendance in what was their final official appearance as senior royals. Born Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua in Watford, the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper