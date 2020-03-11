Be role models to younger generation, Buhari tells womenNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• WARDC laments effect of corruption on women participation in politics

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commended Nigerian women for their achievements in different fields of endeavour, urging them to remain steadfast in their chosen professions and be role models to the younger generation.

He gave the commendation during a visit by the President of Medical Women’s International Association (MWIA), Dr. Eleanor Nwadinobi to him in Abuja.

Congratulating Nigerian women on breaking new grounds in the medical field, President Buhari said he was delighted to receive Nwadinobi, who is the first Nigerian elected as President of the Association in its 100 years of existence.

His words: “I am also proud to see and hear about the great achievements of Dr…