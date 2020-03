Kano State Government on Wednesday said it did not banish the deposed Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II. “You see, If you listen to the Secretary to the State Government when he was addressing the press on the issue of the removal of the emir from office, there was nowhere he said the emir was […]

The post Kano State denies banishing Sanusi appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper