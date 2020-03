Kano State government on Wednesday installed the new Emir of Kano, Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero, as 15th Fulani emir of Kano. Aminu who was announced the successor of the deposed Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II is assuming the prestigious throne of his ancestors. Aminu is receiving the staff along with his younger brother, Alhaji Nasiru Ado […]

The post Kano State govt installs new Emir of Kano appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper