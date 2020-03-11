Nigerian Air Force neutralises several insurgents in BornoNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has neutralised dozens of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at Bula Korege on the fringes of the Sambisa forest in Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the NAF also destroyed the insurgent’s infrastructures at the same area.

He said the operation was conducted through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the auspices of “Operation DECISIVE EDGE”.

Daramola said that massive airstrikes were conducted in two waves of attack on March 6 sequel to credible intelligence reports.

He said the reports indicated that the BHTs had relocated some of their fighters to the settlement to reinforce the location preparatory to attacks on troops’ locations and surrounding civilian settlements.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched an enhanced force package of several attack aircraft and a surveillance platform to engage the…