Buratai pledges more opportunities for women in ArmyNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has assured that the Nigerian Army would continue to encourage women to participate in different operations across the country.

Buratai gave the assurance when the Leadership of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) FCT Chapter, paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Abuja.

The delegation was led by the Chairperson of the Chapter, Mrs Stella Okoh-Esene, as part of their advocacy in commemoration of the 2020 International Women’s Day.

Buratai disclosed that with the establishment of the Nigerian Army Women Corps, the service had given more women the opportunity to discharge their constitutional roles effectively.

He said that many female personnel had participated in different army operations across the country, adding that many of them had performed credibly in those operations.

According to the COAS, the army is a gender sensitive institution and the rights of women have remained sacrosanct, parts and parcel of the…