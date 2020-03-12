



Authorities in Italy have warned that anyone with symptoms of coronavirus could face murder charges if they refuse to self-isolate. Italian media reports that those who have a fever over 37.5 degrees, cough, cold and other symptoms associated with coronavirus must go into self-isolation and report it to the attending physician or the ASL. If […]

The post Coronavirus Patients Who Refuse To Self-Isolate Could Face Murder Charges In Italy appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper