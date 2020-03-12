



As from Monday the 16th, American television variety comedy talk show ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ will suspend filming with a live studio audience over coronavirus concerns. According to Variety, a spokesperson for the show announced; “With the rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 outbreak, and out of concern for our audience attending ‘The Ellen DeGeneres […]

The post 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' To Air Without Live Audience Over Coronavirus Concerns appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper