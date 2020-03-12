Islamic Scholar Who Said Coronavirus Was “Allah’s Punishment” On China Gets Infected

An Islamic scholar Hadi Al-Modarresi, who said that the coronavirus is a divine punishment from Allah against China, has been infected with the virus.

In February, a video surfaced on social media in which the Iraqi scholar who is based in Qom, Iran, said that coronavirus is a disease sent by Allah to China for the country’s treatment and mockery of Muslims and Islam.

“It is obvious that the spread of this virus is an act of Allah. How do we know this? The spread of the coronavirus began in China, an ancient and vast country, the population of which makes up one-seventh of humanity,” said Al-Modarresi.

