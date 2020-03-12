Men With Toxic Masculinity Are Likely To Be Lonely At Old Age





In a US Medical research, it has been discovered that toxic masculinity is bad for men’s health as it can lead to isolation is old age according to a report by Thr Daily Mail. Toxic masculinity, an attitude that incorporates a belief in ‘real men’, impacts men’s social relationships, health, well-being, and overall happiness, the […]

