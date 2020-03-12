



Menstrual cups are inserted in the vagina to collect blood during the menstruation period and it has been discovered that it could lead to weakening of the pelvic muscles, causing pelvic organ prolapse. According to a report by The Daily Mail, the condition occurs when the pelvic muscles weaken and can no longer support organs, […]

The post Menstrual Cups Can Cause Pelvic Organ Prolapse If Not Used Well appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper