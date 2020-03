Nigerian government on Wednesday said it is planning to ban the importations of hand sanitizers in order to bolster local production. “I’m sure, as you all expect, that very soon, sanitizer will get into the list of items that are banned,” Central Bank governor Godwin Emefiele said in Abuja. “It is naira that we will […]

