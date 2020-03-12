TikTok Users Now Make Money Livestreaming Themselves SleepingGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Viral Chinese app TikTok, a video-sharing social networking service users have devised a new means of acquiring followers and more views on their account and getting paid.

Users of the app have begun to live stream themselves while sleeping through the night and making money off the views as others tune in to watch them sleep.

Many users have gained lots of audiences from engaging in this newfound method of video content on the app and their views have added more banknotes to their accounts.

According to reports from Metro News, an 18 years old user, Brian Hector live-streamed himself while sleeping and woke up with over 6,000 new followers and cash made.

To his utmost surprise, live streaming while asleep made more views than being awake. He said:

“I woke up the next morning and ended the livestream and went to my mom and was like, mom I literally just made money falling asleep.”

He also added,