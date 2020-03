The University of Lagos (UNILAG) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday passed a vote of no confidence on the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Wale Babalakin. Speaking at a congress, Unilag’s ASUU chairman Dr Dele Ashiru said, “Dr Wale Babalakin is now a persona non grata on […]

The post UNILAG ASUU wants Babalakin out as pro-chancellor appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper