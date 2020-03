Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus. Arsenal said in a statement on Thursday that Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus, throwing their next game into doubt. ‘This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed,’ Arteta said. He, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper