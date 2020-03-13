Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus





Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a Brazilian newspaper reported on Friday, citing a presidential palace source. Bolsonaro was in the United States last week where he met with President Donald Trump. His communication chief Fabio Wajngarten had earlier tested positive for the virus. Bolsonaro said on Friday morning that […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper