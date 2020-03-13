Senate to strip president, governors, others of immunityNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



The Senate has introduced a bill that would alter the constitution and strip the president, his deputy, governors and their deputies of immunity from criminal prosecution.

Sponsored by Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, it was read the first time on the floor of the chamber yesterday. According to the bill, immunity will not apply “to persons who hold the office of vice president, governor or deputy governor, if it is determined either by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, Nigerian Police and State Security Service through a collaborative investigation that the said person is indicted by a court of competent jurisdiction for financial misappropriation of funds belonging to the federal, state or local government; or sponsoring of thugs to perpetrate violence that causes injury or death of political opponent, a member of his family, agent or personal representative.”

Meanwhile, Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution (as…