



A unique specie of insect with strange sex organs and spiky horns has been named after American pop star Lady Gaga. According to Daily Mail UK, the treehopper insect, Kaikaia gaga which is from Nicaragua has an unusual appearance that brings to mind Lady Gaga’s outlandish costumes. Treehoppers feed off of plants by piercing them with […]

The post Insect With Strange Sex Organs And Horns Named After Lady Gaga appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper