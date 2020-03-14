R. Kelly Faces New Charges For Having Sex With Minors And Infecting Them With Herpes





New trouble surfaces for American singer and entertainer R. Kelly as he has been hit with additional charges for sleeping with minors. In a revised indictment filed on Friday, March 13 in a Brooklyn federal court R. Kelly is accused of transporting a minor across state lines. In addition to coercing another minor into sexual […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper