Slum Art Foundation marks My Freedom Day with exhibitionSaturday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

To commemorate this year’s #MyFreedomDay, the Slum Art Foundation, a CSR capacity building project with a focus on mentoring, restructuring mindsets and developing the creative talents of children living within slums, staged an exhibition and painting session with the kids in Ijora Badia, Lagos.

Themed, Painting with the good guys, the exhibition was graced by the Commander of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) DCP Tunji Disu and his team, who were shown the various art works done by the excited children as they collaborated in painting various art works in marking the globally celebrated day.

The global campaign against modern slavery championed by international cable network giants CNN, #MyFreedomDay is one that spread across six continents and 100 countries and over the years seen the participation of students globally through creative expressions call for an…