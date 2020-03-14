Trump says 'likely' to be tested for coronavirus soon





US President Donald Trump said Friday he would “likely” be tested soon for the novel coronavirus, although he stressed he is “displaying no symptoms.” Trump was pressed repeatedly during a White House news conference on whether he should be tested after coming into contact with a Brazilian official now known to have COVID-19. The president […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper