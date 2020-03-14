UK set to follow Europe in banning large events as virus toll jumpsWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A woman buys toilet paper at a supermarket in London on March 14, 2020, as consumers worry about product shortages, leading to the stockpiling of household products due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has faced criticism for his country’s light touch approach to tackling the coronavirus outbreak, is preparing to review its approach and ban mass gatherings, according to government sources Saturday. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to follow other European countries in banning mass gatherings, media reported Saturday as the country registered a jump in its number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

Johnson, who has faced criticism for his country’s light-touch approach to tackling the outbreak, is expected to introduce emergency legislation next week with the ban coming into force from next weekend, government sources told British media.

Britain’s death toll from the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

