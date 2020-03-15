Rundown Of Events For The WeekGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

This week came with its fair share of drama and pleasantry. From dethronement to celebration of Nigeria’s proud heritage not to forget the rising issues that trail the novel coronavirus, here is a rundown of the week.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Removed As Emir of Kano

Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje on Monday removed Sanusi Muhammad II as the emir of Kano, months after the relationship between the two went sour.

Secretary to the state government Usman Alhaji announced Sanusi’s removal on Monday at the State Executive Council meeting which held at the Government House in Kano. Alhaji said the removal was with immediate effect.

Alhaji explained that the state government took the decision to remove the traditional ruler over allegations of consistently refusing to abide by instructions given to him.

Sanusi was accused of insubordination and outright disrespect to constituted authority in the state.

Anthony Joshua: Nigeria’s Pride

Heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua took centre…