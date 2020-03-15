



Timi Dakolo is back again with another beautiful song titled “Take”. On this one, he comes through with a new love song featuring YBNL boss, Olamide and his lovely wife Busola. Take was produced by Pheelz and directed by Frizzle & Bizzle. Listen below. Earlier in November, Dakolo inked an international deal with Virgin EMI Records and released his title […]

The post Watch: Timi Dakolo Features His Wife, Busola And Olamide In New Song "Take" appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper